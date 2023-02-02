Home

Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023: FULL LIST of BJP Candidates | CHECK HERE

Meghalaya BJP Candiate List: The BJP's list of Candidates for Meghalaya elections comes a day after Central Election Committee (CEC) of the party held a crucial meeting for the upcoming polls in 3 northeastern states.

Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced a list of 60 candidates for the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly election 2023. The BJP’s list of Candidates for Meghalaya elections comes a day after Central Election Committee (CEC) of the party held a crucial meeting for the upcoming polls in 3 northeastern states. For the unversed, Tripura and Nagaland will also going to vote along with Meghalaya. While Tripura will vote on Feb 16, the election in Nagaland and Meghalaya will be held on Feb 27, 2023.

In Meghalaya, BJP will fight at all seats alone and in Nagaland will contest the election in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) where BJP will be contesting 20 seats out of 60 seats.

Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023: FULL LIST of BJP Candidates



Meghalaya is scheduled to vote in a single phased manner on February 27 and counting of votes will done on March 2.

MEGHALAYA ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2023 FULL SCHEDULE

Date of Issue Of Gazette Notification: January 31(Tuesday)

Last Date of Making Nominations: February 7 (Tuesday)

Date of Scrutiny of Nominations: February 8 (Wednesday)

Last Date of Withdrawal of Candidatures: February 10 (Friday)

Date of Poll: February 27 (Monday)

Date of Counting: March 2 (Thursday)

Date Before which Election Wil Be Completed: March 4 (Saturday)

There are more than 62.8 lakh electors combined in Nagaland, Meghalaya & Tripura including – 31.47 lakh female electors, 97,000 80+ voters, and 31,700 PwD voters. Over 1.76 lakh first-time voters to participate in the elections in 3 states, said CEC Rajiv Kumar.