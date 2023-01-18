  • Home
Meghalaya Assembly Elections To Be Held On February 27 In Single Phase

Meghalaya Assembly Election Dates 2023 LIVE: Polling schedule for the vidhan sabha election will be announced by the Election Commission at a press conference from 2:30 pm onwards. Stay tuned for latest updates.

Updated: January 18, 2023 3:11 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 Dates LIVE

Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 LIVE:  The Northeastern state of Meghalaya is all set to go for polls this year. The Election commission will announce the schedule for assembly polls for the state on Wednesday afternoon. After’s it’s 5 year term, the National People’s Party (NPP),the Meghalaya assembly will culminate on March 15, 2023. NPP is the only party from the North-East to have a national party recognition.  A press conference will be held at 2:30 pm wherein the EC will make the announcement not only for Meghalaya but for Tripura and Nagaland as well. The three state assemblies have a strength of 60 members each.

Live Updates

  • 3:12 PM IST

    Meghalaya Election 2023: Counting of votes will be done on March 2

  • 3:11 PM IST

    Meghalaya to go to polls on February 27

  • 3:07 PM IST

    Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 Dates LIVE:

  • 3:04 PM IST

    Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 Dates LIVE: Schedule
    Election Day: February 27
    Nomination Day: January 31

  • 2:57 PM IST

    Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 Dates LIVE: For an enhanced voter experience & to encourage PwD & Women, there will be some polling stations managed completely by PwDs & women staff. Women will be in command in 376 PS across 3 states. One Model Polling Station will be set up in each AC.

  • 2:55 PM IST

    Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 Dates LIVE: CEC showed images of few booths in Meghalaya that are temporary and how bridges made of bamboo are constructed during elections -highlighting the work that is done in rough terrains.

  • 2:52 PM IST

    Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 Dates LIVE: Gift to schools from election process: separate washrooms for males, females, ramps, proper electricity and more PWD friendly, said CEC. The commission will insist on creating permanent infrastructure instead of make shifts.

  • 2:50 PM IST

    Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 Dates LIVE: There will be 9,125 polling stations while webcasting facility will be made available in 70% of polling stations.

  • 2:47 PM IST

    Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 Dates LIVE: These three northeastern states – Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura – had more female voters turnout according to the CEC.

  • 2:33 PM IST

    Election Commission Of India To Announce Assembly Election Dates For Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura

Published Date: January 18, 2023 2:06 PM IST

