Meghalaya Assembly Elections To Be Held On February 27 In Single Phase

Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: The Northeastern state of Meghalaya is all set to go for polls this year. The Election commission will announce the schedule for assembly polls for the state on Wednesday afternoon. After’s it’s 5 year term, the National People’s Party (NPP),the Meghalaya assembly will culminate on March 15, 2023. NPP is the only party from the North-East to have a national party recognition. A press conference will be held at 2:30 pm wherein the EC will make the announcement not only for Meghalaya but for Tripura and Nagaland as well. The three state assemblies have a strength of 60 members each.

