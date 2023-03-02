Home

Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023: Section 144 Imposed In Eastern West Khasi Hills District

Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023: The counting of votes for 59 out of the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will begin at 8 AM amid tight security.

Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023: Ahead of the counting of votes in the state, section 144 was on Thursday imposed in Eastern West Khasi Hills district by the district magistrate. The counting of votes for 59 out of the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will begin at 8 AM amid tight security. Apart from Meghalaya, counting of votes will also be held in Tripura and Nagaland.

The polling for 59 assembly constituencies of Meghalaya was held on February 27 and a voter turnout of 85.17 per cent was recorded in the state. However, the polling for the Sohiong seat was deferred due to the death of one of the candidates.

This time, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is seeking re-election for his second consecutive term for the top post. Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) is facing a tough fight from its estranged ally – the Bharatiya Janata Party. On the other hand, the BJP is hoping to increase its tally in this northeastern state.

As per the exit polls, Conrad Sangama’s NPP is expected to emerge as the single largest party in Meghalaya, while some others have predicted a hung assembly. The exit polls predicted that Conrad Sangma’s NPP will win around 20-22 seats in the 60-member assembly.

