Meghalaya Exit Poll 2023: NPP Projected to Retain Power With 21-26 Seats, BJP to Get 6-11 Seats

Meghalaya Exit Polls 2023 Latest Updates: According to the Zee News-Matrize exit poll, the Trinamool Congress, which is looking to expand beyond Bengal, will bag 8-13 seats in Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Assembly Elections Exit Polls LIVE Updates

Meghalaya Exit Poll Results 2023 Live Updates: The exit polls for the Meghalaya Assembly elections are out after the polling was concluded and as per the Zee News-Matrize exit poll, the NPP is leading in Meghalaya with 21-26 seats, while TMC is trailing with 8-13 seats. On the other hand, the BJP is on just 6-11 seats, while congress is on 3-6 seats.

In Meghalaya, the polling began at 7 AM with 369 candidates in the fray. The ruling National People’s Party is facing a tough contest from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is contesting the polls from all 60 seats. On the other hand, the Congress, which once ruled Meghalaya in coalition with smaller regional parties, is eyeing a comeback in the state.

The exit poll findings for the Meghalaya assembly elections will be released only after polling concludes in all districts and phases.

Notably, the exit polls will provide a fair idea of how the high-stakes battles in this state may turn out on the results day. You can watch the exit poll results for Meghalaya on February 27 after 7 pm.

Check Meghalaya Assembly Elections Exit Polls Latest Updates:

