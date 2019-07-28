New Delhi: Meghalaya Assembly Speaker and former Meghalaya Chief Minister Donkupar Roy passed away at around 2:50 PM on Sunday. He breathed his last at a Gurugram hospital, reported news agency ANI.

Reports claimed that Roy was taken to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital after he complained of some stomach-related complication. He was undergoing treatment since then.

“Anguished by the demise of Dr. Donkupar Roy, Speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly and former CM of the state. Passionate about Meghalaya’s progress, he served the state with great diligence and helped transform many lives. Condolences to his family and supporters,” PMO India tweeted quoting PM Modi. Expressing condolences over Roy’s demise, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said,”Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly Dr Donkupar Roy. We have lost a leader, a mentor, who had dedicated his life for the service of the people. May Almighty provide strength to his family in this hour of grief. May his soul RIP.”

Calling Roy his personal friend, former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said,”I am deeply shocked by the unexpected news of the sad demise of our honourable Speaker, Dr Donkupar Roy. Lost a personal friend & a leader of the state, rare, trustworthy & dependable. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”