New Delhi: Meghalaya Assembly Speaker and former Meghalaya Chief Minister Donkupar Roy passed away at around 2:50 PM on Sunday. He breathed his last at a Gurugram hospital, reported news agency ANI.
Reports claimed that Roy was taken to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital after he complained of some stomach-related complication. He was undergoing treatment since then.
Calling Roy his personal friend, former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said,”I am deeply shocked by the unexpected news of the sad demise of our honourable Speaker, Dr Donkupar Roy. Lost a personal friend & a leader of the state, rare, trustworthy & dependable. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”