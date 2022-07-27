Shillong: Meghalaya BJP vice-president Bernard N Marak, who is accused of operating a brothel at his farmhouse in Tura in West Garo Hills district of the state, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Marak, a militant-turned-politician, was on the run following a police raid at the farmhouse from where six minors were rescued and 73 people were arrested on Saturday. He was arrested from Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Jodhpur Declares Holiday In All Schools, Colleges Amid Heavy Rainfall, Severe Waterlogging

A court in Tura had on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant of arrest against the BJP leader. Also Read - ICC Meet: Lord's To Host WTC Finals Of 2023, 2025; FTP For Next Five Years Finalised

The BJP is a part of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s NPP. Marak has alleged that he is the target of political vendetta by the CM. Also Read - 5G Spectrum Auction Day 2 LIVE: Bidding for Fifth Round to Begin Today; Jio, Airtel, Adani Pour Rs 1.45 Lakh Cr Bids on First Day

Police earlier said they rescued the minors based on a tip-off, and seized hundreds of liquor bottles and condoms, besides dozens of cars from the farmhouse, Rimpu Bagan’.

Marak is facing charges under various sections of the IPC and the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956.