Shillong: At least six people were killed as a bus carrying around 21 passengers fell into a river in Meghalaya, reported NDTV quoting the police. The night bus was travelling from Tura to Shillong when it fell into the Ringdi river in Nongchram on Wednesday midnight, it said. Rescue team and emergency services have been rushed to the accident site to help the victims.

Four bodies have been fished out of the river while two are still said to be trapped inside the bus, the NDTV report added quoting sources. Sixteen passengers have been rescued and taken to the nearby hospital, the police was quoted as saying.

The driver of the bus is believed to be among the dead. Further details are awaited.