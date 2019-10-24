Balajied Kupar Synrem of the United Democratic Party (UDP) is leading over his nearest rival Grace Mary Kharpuri, an independent candidate, by over 5,000 votes in the bypoll to Shella Assembly constituency in Meghalaya.

While Synrem has garnered 10,586 votes, Kharpuri has secured 5,162 votes, as per the latest trends.

The by-election to the seat in the East Khasi Hills district has been necessitated following the death of Synrem’s father Donkupar Roy, who was the sitting MLA.

Roy was a former chief minister and the speaker of the 10th Meghalaya Assembly.

He was also the president of the UDP.