Shillong: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on Friday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and added that he has mild symptoms. Taking to twitter, the chief minister added that he is isolating himself for the required time.

"I am isolating myself for the required time. I have mild symptoms," he said in a tweet.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am isolating myself for the required time. I have mild symptoms. All those who came into contact with me last few days are requested to observe their symptoms and test if necessary. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 21, 2022



Notably, Sangma had in 2020 also tested positive for COVID. On December 11, 2020 , he had said that he tested positive for COVID-19, and asked people who came in touch with him recently to get themselves tested, if necessary.

“I have tested positive for #Covid_19. I am under home isolation and experiencing mild symptoms. I request all those who came in contact with me in the past 5 days to kindly keep a watch on their health and if necessary get tested. Stay safe,” he had tweeted.

I have tested positive for #Covid_19. I am under home isolation and experiencing mild symptoms. I request all those who came in contact with me in the past 5 days to kindly keep a watch on their health and if necessary get tested. Stay safe. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) December 11, 2020

It must be noted that the chief minister was this week elected unopposed as national president of National Peoples’ Party, which also re-elected Thomas A Sangma as its general secretary, the party said.

“There was no contestant for both posts. Votes are not cast. The returning officer declared the candidates as elected unopposed,” party election returning officer Abhaya Kashyap said.