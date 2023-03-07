Home

News

India

Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE | New Govts to Take Oath in Meghalaya, Nagaland Today; PM Modi to Attend Event

live

Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE | New Govts to Take Oath in Meghalaya, Nagaland Today; PM Modi to Attend Event

NDPP's Neiphiu Rio and NPP's Conrad Sangma will be sworn in as chief ministers of Nagaland and Meghalaya respectively today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new governments on Tuesday.

Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE: NDPP’s Neiphiu Rio and NPP’s Conrad Sangma will be sworn in as chief ministers of Nagaland and Meghalaya respectively on Tuesday (March 7). Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will remain present to attend the oath taking ceremonies today. Rio will be leading an all-party government with no opposition in his state. The NDPP-BJP coalition, in the recently concluded Nagaland polls, won 37 seats in the 60-member Assembly. In Meghalaya, the NPP-led alliance, with 45 MLAs in its support including two of the BJP, has staked claim to form government. NPP head Conrad K Sangma, whose party won 26 seats in the February 27 elections, will take oath as the chief minister on Tuesday, along with other cabinet ministers. Sangma, who will be sworn in as the CM for a second consecutive term, was also present at the ceremony.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES OF SWEARING-IN CEREMONY HERE

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.