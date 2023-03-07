Top Recommended Stories

Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE | New Govts to Take Oath in Meghalaya, Nagaland Today; PM Modi to Attend Event

NDPP's Neiphiu Rio and NPP's Conrad Sangma will be sworn in as chief ministers of Nagaland and Meghalaya respectively today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new governments on Tuesday.

Updated: March 7, 2023 9:37 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE | New Govts to Take Oath in Meghalaya, Nagaland Today; PM Modi to Attend Event

Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE: NDPP’s Neiphiu Rio and NPP’s Conrad Sangma will be sworn in as chief ministers of Nagaland and Meghalaya respectively on Tuesday (March 7). Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will remain present to attend the oath taking ceremonies today. Rio will be leading an all-party government with no opposition in his state. The NDPP-BJP coalition, in the recently concluded Nagaland polls, won 37 seats in the 60-member Assembly. In Meghalaya, the NPP-led alliance, with 45 MLAs in its support including two of the BJP, has staked claim to form government. NPP head Conrad K Sangma, whose party won 26 seats in the February 27 elections, will take oath as the chief minister on Tuesday, along with other cabinet ministers. Sangma, who will be sworn in as the CM for a second consecutive term, was also present at the ceremony.

  • 10:34 AM IST

    Meghalaya CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Before PM reaches Shillong, United Democratic Party, which bagged 11 seats, and the People’s Democratic Front extended their support to the Conrad K Sangma-led NPP alliance, increasing the number of MLAs backing the coalition to 45. The BJP, Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), and the PDF got two seats each. Two Independent members also extended support to Sangma.

  • 10:25 AM IST

    Meghalaya, Nagaland Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE: PM Modi reached Guwahati to join swearing in ceremony of Meghalaya and Nagaland government. He will fly to Shillong shortly through helicopter. Assam CM and governor greeted PM at the LGBI airport. He will return to Guwahati at 5 pm today evening to join Assam cabinet for a review meeting at 6:45 pm at Assam guest house.

  • 10:23 AM IST

    Meghalaya Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE: The NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance with 32 MLAs has staked claim to form the next government in the northeastern state. NPP will take eight cabinet berths and allies UDP with 11 MLAs will get two, BJP and HSPDP with two MLAs each will get one berth each.

  • 9:46 AM IST

    Meghalaya Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE: Conrad Sangma, the National Peoples Party chief will take the oath of office as chief minister for the second time on Tuesday after successfully leading his party to a major victory bagging 26 of the 59 seats in the February 27 election.

  • 9:44 AM IST

    Meghalaya Swearing-in ceremony LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his cabinet colleagues on Tuesday. PM Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister and his cabinet members at the Raj Bhavan in Shillong. Security has been beefed up in the city ahead of the visit.

Published Date: March 7, 2023 9:34 AM IST

Updated Date: March 7, 2023 9:37 AM IST

