New Delhi: A well-known doctor in Shillong on Monday night tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 case in Meghalaya. The government announced a two-day curfew in Shillong and Nongpah. Also Read - Batsmen Can Still Get Away But Tough For Fast Bowlers: Ex-India Trainer on Absence of Outdoor Training

The doctor, working at Bethany hospital in Shillong, had no recent travel history raising fears that a ‘silent carrier’ may be on the lose. A massive search operation has been launched to nab the secret spreader. Also Read - Troubled by Denial of Food to Pakistani Hindus, Christians: USCIRF

“I urge citizens not to panic. We are closely monitoring the situation and we are prepared to deal with it,” Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said, ahead of a cabinet meeting to review the situation. Also Read - COVID-19 in India: 'Containment Measures Showing Results', Claims Govt; Total Count Nears 10,000, Death Toll Climbs to 324

The Meghalaya man also became the first doctor in northeast India to get infected by COVID-19.

The swab samples of the doctor were tested positive for Covid-19 at the Central government-run North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Science in Shillong, State Health Minister A.L. Hek said. All hospital staff, family members of the doctor and the attendants who visited the hospital are being tested immediately.

“The Health Department Commissioner and the Secretary were asked to ensure that no patient from the private hospital, where the doctor was functioning, is allowed to come out. The hospital and its surroundings have been sealed temporarily,” the Health Minister added.

The Meghalaya Health Department, in an appeal to the people, said that all those who have visited the hospital the Bethany Hospital on or after March 22 should immediately register themselves by calling 108.

With the latest positive case in Meghalaya, 38 cases have been found in the northeast part of India so far – Assam (31), Manipur (2), Tripura (2), Mizoram (1), Arunachal Pradesh (1) and Meghalaya (1).

Of the 38 people, 30 had attended the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area last month.