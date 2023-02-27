Home

Meghalaya Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting Begins For 59 Seats; 900 Polling Stations Identified As Vulnerable

Meghalaya Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting for 59 of the 60 assembly seats in Meghalaya is underway today as Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP) hopes to retain power.

Meghalaya Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting for 59 of the 60 assembly seats in Meghalaya is underway. Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) hopes to retain power while the BJP and Trinamool Congress will attempt to unseat the incumbent government. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the ruling NPP got 19 seats, Congress bagged 21 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win two seats. The United Democratic Party (UDP) grabbed six seats. Though Congress emerged as the single largest party, the government was formed by the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) with support of the UDP, BJP and other regional parties. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023.

