  • Meghalaya Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting Begins For 59 Seats; 900 Polling Stations Identified As Vulnerable
Meghalaya Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting Begins For 59 Seats; 900 Polling Stations Identified As Vulnerable

Meghalaya Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting for 59 of the 60 assembly seats in Meghalaya is underway today as Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP) hopes to retain power.

Updated: February 27, 2023 7:09 AM IST

By Snigdha Choudhury | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Meghalaya Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023.

Meghalaya Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting for 59 of the 60 assembly seats in Meghalaya is underway. Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) hopes to retain power while the BJP and Trinamool Congress will attempt to unseat the incumbent government. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the ruling NPP got 19 seats, Congress bagged 21 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win two seats. The United Democratic Party (UDP) grabbed six seats. Though Congress emerged as the single largest party, the government was formed by the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) with support of the UDP, BJP and other regional parties. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023.

Live Updates

  • 7:55 AM IST

    Meghalaya Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Long queue at Tura polling station

  • 7:47 AM IST

    Meghalaya Election 2023 LIVE Updates: As per local media, 900 polling stations have been identified as ‘vulnerable’.

  • 7:01 AM IST

    Meghalaya Election 2023 LIVE Updates: As many as 369 candidates are in the fray of which 36 are women. Of the total candidates, 44 are contesting as Independents.

  • 6:53 AM IST

    Meghalaya Election 2023 LIVE: Of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 fall in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in Garo Hills region. There are about 81,000 first-time voters in the state.

  • 6:33 AM IST

    Meghalaya Election 2023 LIVE: Voting For 59 Seats Today | Voting for 59 of the 60 assembly seats in Meghalaya will take place today. Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) hopes to retain power while the BJP and Trinamool Congress will attempt to unseat the incumbent government.

Published Date: February 27, 2023 6:32 AM IST

Updated Date: February 27, 2023 7:09 AM IST

