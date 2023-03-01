Home

News

India

Meghalaya Election Result 2023 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online Counting Of Votes

Meghalaya Election Result 2023 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online Counting Of Votes

Meghalaya Election Result 2023: The Election Commission will declare the Meghalaya Election Result 2023 on Thursday, March 2. Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest updates on vote counting and trend analysis.

Meghalaya Election Result 2023: The counting of votes for Meghalaya Assembly election will be held on Thursday, March 2 from 8 am. The Election Commission of India has set up 13 counting centres for the counting of votes for the 59 assembly constituencies of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. Ahead of the counting, security measures have been beefed up across the state and at all EVM strong rooms security has been strengthened with up to three layers of security in place. The postal ballots will be counted first and the votes polled in the EVMs will then be counted.

Meghalaya Election Result 2023: Date & Time The counting of votes for Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 will begin from 8 AM on March 2. The voting for 59 assembly constituencies of the Meghalaya was held on February 27 and an 85.17 per cent voter turnout was recorded. You may like to read Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: Exit Poll Predictions

As per the Zee News-Matrize exit poll, the NPP is leading in Meghalaya with 21-26 seats, while TMC is trailing with 8-13 seats. On the other hand, the BJP is on just 6-11 seats, while congress is on 3-6 seats.

Meghalaya Election Result 2023 LIVE Streaming: How To Check Result

India.com will bring you live updates related to Meghalaya Election Result 2023. For 360-degree coverage, you can also watch Zee News’ Live TV online. The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here – zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv.

Stay tuned to this space for the fastest updates on vote counting and trend analysis. One can also read poll-related stories on their phone by downloading India.com’s app on their Android or iOS handset. You can also catch LIVE COVERAGE of the Meghalaya Election 2023 Result on YouTube and popular video streaming website and app Zee5.

Meghalaya Election Result 2023: Steps To Check Result On ECI Website

Visit Official website of the Election Commission of India https://results.eci.gov.in/.

Click on the tab that reads ‘ General Elections to Assembly Constituency March 2023 ’

’ A new window will appear on your screen.

Results of Assembly Elections 2023 for preferred state will be displayed on your screen.

Select Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023

Meghalaya Election Result 2023 Updates: How To Check Result On EC App

Visit Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download the Voter Helpline app.

Submit your credentials for registration

You can either skip this or register on the app

Once done, go to the ‘results’ option on the homepage to find the results for ‘Assembly Elections 2023’ and select Meghalaya

Meghalaya Election Result 2023: NPP Projected To Retain Power

Though Meghalaya has a 60-member assembly, polling in the Sohiong constituency was adjourned following the death of one of the candidates. The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) is vying to retain power in the northeastern state, while the BJP, Trinamool Congress and other regional parties are hoping to bring about a change in the government. The Congress and the BJP contested in 59 seats, while the NPP had put up nominees in 56 constituencies, the TMC in 57 and the UDP in 46.

Stay tuned to India.com to check all updates on vote counting and trend analysis for Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.