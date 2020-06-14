New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Meghalaya government on Sunday extended the night curfew till June 22 in the state to contain the pandemic outbreak. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Teacher Forced to Sell Bananas After Losing Job Amid COVID-19, Struggles to Pay Loan For Child's Medical Treatment

Issuing a notification in this regard, the state government said that the restrictions on inter-state movement of people will also continue, exempting only those having permission for medical purposes.

"In view of the prevailing situation regarding COVID-19 in the state, district authorities have promulgated night curfew with effect from June 15 up to June 22 between 9 PM and 5 AM each day," a senior government official told PTI.

In the state, the night curfew was first imposed along with the lockdown in March, and it is renewed in regular intervals. This curfew has been imposed in the state as a preventive and mitigation measure in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The state government, however, said that the order will not apply to security forces and those on essential services duty.

Moreover, the state government said that those exempted have been asked to strictly comply with all protocols, procedures and other advisories of the government, including social distancing and limiting of field staff to the barest minimum.

The order from the state comes at a time when Meghalaya recorded 44 COVID-19 cases. While one person died, 26 persons have recovered from the infection.

Meghalaya reported its last COVID-19 patient on June 10 when a pregnant woman tested positive at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences. However, no fresh COVID-19 case has been detected in the state since June 10.