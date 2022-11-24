Meghalaya Extends Suspension of Mobile Internet Service By 48 Hours After Fresh Tension Erupts

Shillong: The Meghalaya government on Thursday extended the suspension of mobile internet services in seven districts by another 48 hours after the state reported incidents of arson and attack on Assam-registered vehicles stranded in various parts of the State. The seven districts are West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills.

Earlier today, miscreants on Thursday evening torched a traffic booth and attacked three police vehicles, including a city bus, in state’s capital Shillong, news agency ANI reported. According to the news agency, the incident took place during a candlelight vigil organised by some groups to protest against the violence on the Assam-Meghalaya border on November 22.

Meghalaya government on Thursday extended the suspension of mobile internet and data services in seven districts by another 48 hours. Miscreants on Thursday evening torched a traffic booth and attacked three police vehicles, including a city bus, in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong Protesters reportedly also hurled stones and petrol bombs at police forces deployed to calm tensions Security personnel resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the protesters and enforce the order Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday met Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the prevailing situation Law and order have been maintained in the state. We are in touch with different stakeholders to ensure the safety of our people and that peace prevails: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma I think for the next 2-3 days we need to watch the situation but nothing is closed as such. A precautionary advisory has been given to the people due to prevailing tension. Union Home Minister has assured Central agency inquiry: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the firing incident in the Mukroh area along the Assam-Meghalaya border had nothing to do with the border dispute between the two states

“The matter was related to some clash about forest timbers. We have ordered a judicial inquiry. We have also referred the matter to CBI & NIA. Compensation has been announced. The person responsible has been put under suspension,” he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

About The Incident

On November 22, firing on the border of Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district and Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hill district took place that left six people dead. Five of them were Meghalaya villagers and one was an Assam Forest guard.