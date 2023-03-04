Home

NPP’s Bid To Form Government In Meghalaya Takes Massive Hit As HSPDP Withdraws Support

The drama unfolded when the HSPDP shot a letter to the Governor, claiming it had not authorised the party MLAs to support the NPP in the government formation.

In the 60-member assembly house in Meghalaya, the support of 31 MLAs is required to form the government.

Meghalaya Government Formation: There has been a massive twist in the government formation in Meghalaya as the Hill State Peoples Democratic Party (HSPDP) on Saturday withdrew support to Conrad Sangma-led NPP. This comes after two MLAs of HSPDP lent their support to the NPP. Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) won 26 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged two seats and extended its support to the NPP on the day of the announcement of the result. The 60-member assembly requires a minimum of 31 MLAs to form the government in the state.

HSPDP president K.P. Pangniang and secretary Panborlang Ryntathiang stated in the letter: “HSPDP did not authorise the two MLAs — Methodius Dkhar and Shakliar Warjri to lend support to the formation of the government as we have seen through press/media report.”

A copy of the letter has also been sent to Conrad Sangma. The NPP is yet to react or respond to the matter.

