Meghalaya honeymoon murder big update: Big setback for Raja Raghuvanshi’s family as Sonam to remain out on bail, says Supreme Court – Latest development

Meghalaya honeymoon murder accused Sonam Raghuvanshi will remain out on bail after the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the High Court's order granting her bail.

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Meghalaya honeymoon murder big update: Big setback for Raja Raghuvanshi’s family as Sonam to remain out on bail, says Supreme Court – Latest development

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: The latest development in the Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder case came as a shocker for Raja Raghuvanshi’s family as the Supreme Court said that accused Sonam Raghuvanshi will remain out on bail for now, declining to interfere with the bail granted to her by the High Court. The court has also issued a notice on the plea submitted by the Meghalaya Police seeking cancellation of Sonam’s bail.

Who Is Sonam Raghuvanshi?

Sonam is a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. She was arrested in the month of June 2025 for allegedly killing her husband – Raja Raghuvanshi – by pushing him into a gorge during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Police stated that Sonam planned the murder with her boyfriend and hired assailants to kill Raja for financial gains.

Reha Raghuvanshi Murder Case

The newlywed couple had gone missing while vacationing in the Sohra area on May 23, 2025. Police recovered Raja’s body from a deep gorge on June 2 last year. The investigators, after collecting evidence, arrested Sonam, alleging that the heinous killing was carried out for financial gains.