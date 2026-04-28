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Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: Sonam Raghuvanshi granted bail by court, investigation to continue

Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: Sonam Raghuvanshi granted bail by court, investigation to continue

Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, has been granted bail by court. Scroll down for details.

(Image: X)

Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: In a major development surrounding the controversial Meghalaya honeymoon murder, the accused, named Sonam Raghuvanshi, has been granted bail by a court. Raghuvanshi was accused of planning the murder of her husband during the couple’s honeymoon in Meghalaya. She hails from Indore, and the court has stated that the legal process will continue to happen, as per the law.

What’s the case?

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi married each other on May 11, 2025. The victim was a transport businessman from Indore. After some days of the wedding, the couple went to Meghalaya for their honeymoon. The catch is that after some days, on April 23, Sonam’s husband, Raja, went missing. The case soon transformed into a full-fledged mystery. After a heavy investigation, Raja’s mutilated body was found on June 2. The body was discovered near a waterfall in Sohra.

Also Read: Meghalaya honeymoon horror: A torn Rs 10 note, suspicion on Sonam Raghuvanshi’s…., new shocking details emerge in case

Investigation left everyone shocked

According to the autopsy report of Raja Raghuvanshi, he had sustained severe injuries to the head region, which were caused by a sharp object. The report later pointed to a brutal attack, which Raghuvanshi had suffered on his honeymoon. The investigation soon took a transition when Sonam and some associates were arrested for involvement in the mysterious case. The police then stated that the murder case was completely pre-planned.

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Sonam Raghuvanshi’s surrender

Sonam Raghuvanshi later surrendered to the Ghazipur Police of Uttar Pradesh on June 8. After some time in September, the Meghalaya police filed a detailed chargesheet against her, naming the accused individuals in the case.

Also Read: Meghalaya honeymoon horror: Sonam Raghuvanshi called Sanjay Verma 234 times in 3 weeks, who is he? what’s his connection with murder?

What’s happening now?

As the accused Sonal Raghuvanshi has been granted bail, the officials have said that the legal proceedings are still ongoing.

“The accused has been granted bail, but the investigation will continue,” said a senior police officer, as reported by PTI.

When the news of Raja Raghuvanshi’s disappearance had come, the case soon became a mystery. It’s because initially, Sonam too was missing. However, with continuous investigation and unfolding of events, every layer in the case started to shed.

Now that Sonam Raghuvanshi has been granted bail by a local court, everyone is eyeing the further developments in the case.

(With inputs from PTI)

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