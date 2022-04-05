Shillong: At least two people were killed after a landslide hit Mawlat village under Mawkynrew block in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district. The deceased were reportedly on their way to Shillong during which they were caught in a landslide and lost their lives. As per reports, incessant rains in the state have caused as many as seven landslides resulting in damage to several vehicles, shops, houses, and public properties.Also Read - Video: Massive Landslide in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Disaster Management Teams on Spot | WATCH

According to local media, around four houses, one shop, and two darbar halls were also destroyed due to the rain. An official statement on the incident said, "A landslide occurred at Mawlat Village under Mawkynrew Block and two persons lost their lives during the incident when they were passing through the area where the landslide occurred. The team from O/o BDO, PWD, DM&HO were deputed for immediate response." The deceased persons were identified as Rohit Kshiar (14) of Mawlat Village and Dilibon Tangsang (35) of Mawkria Village.

Read full statement

The official statement from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner East Khasi Hills also informed on Monday evening that the Shillong –Dawki Road ( NH- 40) was cut–off at a place above Saitbakon village. One vehicle was stuck at the place of the incident. No casualty was reported and all persons were evacuated from the vehicle. Students stranded enroute to their Board Exams were given assistance by Police and were able to reach their centres. Restoration work has been in progress all day and as of 5:00 pm, the road has been cleared. PWD and NHIDCL have been instructed to keep teams on standby in case of any more adverse weather conditions.

Another landslide occurred at Umblai Village where two houses and as many shops were damaged. “One of the houses belongs to one Kro Kshiar, which was fully damaged, and another house belonging to Phrangki Khongjoh is partially damaged. The shops of Sngur Khongjoh and Kshonti Mary Khongjoh were also affected by landslides,” the official said. A landslide was also reported from Lyngshing village that destroyed five houses belonging to residents Jamin Surong, Judia Nongrum, Kastina Nongrum, Kyrkhu Longshiang and Hame Bina. Officials informed that Hame Bina suffered a minor injury.

In a landslide at Wahumkhrah river near Lawmali Quarter, a portion of the road was eroded. Part of the area has been cordoned off to prevent any accidents. Instruction was given to officials concerned for immediate damage assessment and restoration work. Another landslide occurred at a 33-km spot on Mawphlang Balat Road under Mawsynram Block. The road has since been cleared of debris and vehicles are now allowed to ply.

During the landslide at all these different locations, officials rushed to the spot to assess the damages caused. Gratuitous relief in the form of foodgrains, blankets, etc. is also being distributed by respective district officials to all the affected families.