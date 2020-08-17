New Delhi: Keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus, the East Khasi Hills district administration on Sunday extended the night curfew in the district till August 24. Notably, Shillong falls under East Khasi Hills district of the state. The night curfew will be in force from 9 PM till 5 AM every day. Also Read - School Reopening News: This State to Take Final Decision on Resuming Normal Classes After August 25

However, the vehicles engaged in emergency services and state and central government officials concerned are exempted from the purview of the night curfew, but the drivers and helpers of such vehicles will be screened.

Issuing the guideline, the district administration said that the safety norms will have to be ensured while performing emergency duties. Moreover, the exemption granted to emergency services will not be extended to containment zones.

The development comes as the East Khasi Hills district reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the northeastern state at 388.