New Delhi: To keep a check on the coronavirus cases, the East Khasi Hills district administration on Sunday extended night curfew in the entire district from Monday till August 17.

Issuing guidelines, the district administration said that the night curfew will be from 9 PM to 5 AM. Notably, the state capital Shillong falls under the East Khasi Hills district.

The district administration has issued order to put in place preventive measures, to identify and take more stringent steps to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases in East Khasi Hills.

However, the guidelines will not apply to security forces, medical teams on duty, wholesale and retail pharmacies and essential government departments.

The development comes as the state on Sunday recorded 38 new cases, taking the total tally in the state to 1,061. Of the total 38 new cases, Ri Bhoi district reported 20 fresh cases and East Khasi Hills 18 infections.

The number of active cases in Meghalaya now stands at 605, while 450 patients have recovered from the disease and six died of it.