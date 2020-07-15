New Delhi: To keep a check on the spread of coronavirus, the Meghalaya government on Wednesday decided to close all its border points from July 21 to 31. Also Read - MCI vs BOU Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Manchester City vs Bournemouth Football Match Predicted XIs at Etihad Stadium 10.30 PM IST July 15

Issuing an order, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the state government has decided to close all entry points at Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Bajengdoba, Tikrikilla, Mirjumla and Hallidayganj from July 24 to 31.

Earlier, the state government had said the lockdown imposed in the Meghalaya capital till 6 AM on Wednesday will not be extended further, as contact-tracing in identified clusters has been completed.

Government has decided to close all entry points of the State (Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Bajengdoba, Tikrikilla, Mirjumla & Hallidayganj) from 24th-31st July, 2020: Conrad Sangma, Meghalaya Chief Minister. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/XgGR5uozgx — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Tuesday said that the state government had imposed the lockdown in the Shillong agglomeration from 6 AM on Monday.

“As of today, contact-tracing is more or less complete in the wedding party cluster. Extension of lockdown at this point of time is not necessary,” Tynsong said.

The deputy chief minister said the names of high-risk contacts will be communicated to the local COVID-19 committee to monitor the movement of such persons.

The development comes as a total of 46 persons have so far recovered from the disease and two have died in the state.