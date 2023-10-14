Top Recommended Stories

Meghalaya Lottery Result 2023 Live Updates: Singha Lucky Draw Result To Be Declared Shortly; Check Winners List

Meghalaya State Lottery Sunday results would be announced today, October 15, 2023 at 7:35 PM.

Updated: October 15, 2023 4:39 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

Meghalaya Lottery Result 2023, October 15, Live Updates: Meghalaya State Lottery Friday result will be released today October 14, 2023, at precisely 7:35 PM. The lottery is conducted in 13 states such as Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. Every day of the week, One time a day, the Meghalaya State Lottery provides you with the opportunity to win up to Rs. 2 lakh. Each day’s draws start at 7.35 PM for the evening draw. Each entry costs Rs.10 for all of these draws. The results of the draws are published by the Director of Meghalaya State Lottery, Shillong in the Official Gazette of the Government of www.meghalayastatelottery.com. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Meghalaya Lottery Result 2023.

(DISCLAIMER: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in any way.)

Live Updates

  • Oct 14, 2023 9:56 PM IST

    Updated to this live blog are closed now. Thanks for staying with us.

  • Oct 14, 2023 8:38 PM IST

    Meghalaya Lottery Result 2023 LIVE Updates: 5th Prize Rs 120.

    Ticket Nos:
    0024 0155 0243 0496 0538 0582 0791 0792 0935 1211 1452 1467 1506 1813 1904 1986 2002 2013 2059 2118 2207 2231 2332 2385 2420 2550 2640 2642 2670 2749 2872 3093 3205 3240 3254 3299 3373 3410 3433 3461 3581 3782 3949 3974 3975 4131 4170 4241 4376 4406 4491 4622 4771 4789 4931 5079 5086 5347 5428 5439 5508 5566 5742 5882 5900 5956 6260 6274 6286 6398 6540 6992 7086 7178 7179 7305 7390 7894 7905 7909 7962 8011 8191 8204 8409 8459 8509 8566 8944 9151 9177 9200 9303 9392 9435 9452 9571 9804 9837 9858

  • Oct 14, 2023 8:34 PM IST

  • Oct 14, 2023 8:29 PM IST

    Meghalaya Lottery Result 2023 LIVE Updates: 4th Prize Rs 250

    Ticket Nos:
    0025
    0207
    0823
    1883
    2676
    3008
    5087
    5101
    5566
    8796

  • Oct 14, 2023 8:25 PM IST

    Meghalaya Lottery Result 2023 LIVE Updates: 3rd Prize Rs 500

    Ticket Nos:
    0950
    1577
    1956
    2358
    2560
    3669
    4069
    4523
    5317
    9538

  • Oct 14, 2023 8:23 PM IST

    Meghalaya Lottery Result 2023 LIVE Updates: 2nd Prize Rs 9000

    Ticket Nos:
    01790
    05139
    25639
    33752
    39587
    39745
    57386
    75207
    76516
    91750

  • Oct 14, 2023 8:19 PM IST

    Meghalaya Lottery Result 2023 LIVE Updates: 1st Prize 2 Lakhs

    Ticket No. 18673

  • Oct 14, 2023 7:59 PM IST

    Meghalaya Lottery Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Singham Lucky Draw Result Shortly; Check Winners List

  • Oct 14, 2023 7:08 PM IST

    Meghalaya Lottery Result 2023 LIVE Updates:

    Here’s a breakdown of the prize structure:

    1st Prize: Rs. 2,00,000 (Total Winners: 52)
    2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000 (Total Winners: 520)
    3rd Prize: Rs. 500 (Total Winners: 1,040)
    4th Prize: Rs. 250 (Total Winners: 5,200)
    5th Prize: Rs. 125 (Total Winners: 62,400)

