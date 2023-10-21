live

Meghalaya Lottery Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Singham Lucky Draw OCTOBER 21 To Be Announced At 7:35 PM; Link Here

Meghalaya State Lottery Saturday results will be released today, OCTOBER 21, 2023, at 7:35 PM.

Meghalaya Lottery Result 2023, OCTOBER 21 LIVE Updates: Meghalaya State Lottery Saturday result will be released today OCTOBER 21, 2023, at precisely 7:35 PM. The lottery is conducted in 13 states such as Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. Every day of the week, One time a day, the Meghalaya State Lottery provides you with the opportunity to win up to Rs. 2 lakh. Each day’s draws start at 7.35 PM for the evening draw. Each entry costs Rs.10 for all of these draws. The results of the draws are published by the Director of Meghalaya State Lottery, Shillong in the Official Gazette of the Government of www.meghalayastatelottery.com. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Meghalaya Lottery Result 2023.

(DISCLAIMER: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in any way.)

