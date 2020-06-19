New Delhi: National People’s Party’s (NPP) WR Kharlukhi won the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Meghalaya. Of the total 59 valid votes cast, the NPP leader secured 38, defeating his rival Kennedy Khyriem of the Congress who got 19 votes. Notably, the Congress has 19 MLAs in the 60-member House. Also Read - Jharkhand Rajya Sabha Election Results 2020: JMM's Shibu Soren Elected to RS, BJP Gets 1

Despite the political situation in Manipur, BJP MLAs in Meghalaya voted for the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance candidate Kharlukhi securing his victory. “There is no doubt that the BJP will vote for the consensus candidate of the MDA. We are part of the alliance and we have unanimously voted for Kharlukhi,” state minister AL Hek of the BJP said. Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had asserted that the political situation in Manipur will not have any impact on the government in Meghalaya. Four members of the NPP who were ministers in the BJP-led coalition government in Manipur resigned, triggering a political crisis in that state. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Election Results 2020: Congress Bags 2 Seats in Rajasthan, BJP Gets 1; Gehlot Calls it Victory of Ideology

Earlier in the day, voting was held for three Rajya Sabha seats in Manipur, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

In Mizoram, in a triangular contest, ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) candidate K. Vanlalvena won by securing 27 votes, defeating Zoram Peoples Movement candidate B. Lalchhanzova (7 votes) and Congress nominee Lallianchhunga (5 votes). In the 40-member Mizoram assembly, lone BJP MLA Buddha Dhan Chakma abstained from voting. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Election Results 2020: Scindia, Digvijaya Elected to RS From MP; BJP Bags 2 Seats, Congress 1

In Manipur, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba won the state’s Rajya Sabha seat, defeating the Congress nominee, Tongbram Mangibabu Singh by a margin of only four votes. Out of the 52 valid votes cast, the BJP candidate managed 28 votes while Congress aspirant got 24 votes.

(With agency inputs)