Shillong: Shella Assembly seat in Meghalaya went to polls on October 21. The counting of votes for Shella seat has begun and the early trends are expected to emerge by 8 AM.

The seat from Meghalaya assembly had recorded a voter turnout of 79.83 per cent, a FirstPost report said.

The by-election to the seat was necessitated following the demise of sitting Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy in July.

Backed by the BJP and with the support of the regional parties, the National People’s Party (NPP) is currently leading the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) coalition government. There are six candidates in the fray to be the successor to late Donkupar Roy.

The notification for the by-election was issued on September 23 and the nomination process had begun the same day.

Elections to the 59-member Meghalaya Assembly were held in 2018.

The October 21 by-election was the third since last year.

The first by-election in the current Assembly was held for the Ampati seat in 2018.

Another by-election was held for the Ranikor Assembly seat after Congress MLA Martin M Danggo quit the Assembly.