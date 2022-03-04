New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled Meghalaya has become the ninth state in the country to withdraw the general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probing cases in the state, top agency officials told a parliamentary panel on Thursday, news agency PTI reported quoting sources. The BJP is part of the ruling coalition, NDA, in Meghalaya led by Chief Minister and National People’s Party leader Conrad Sangma.Also Read - Former NSE Official Anand Subramanian Is 'Himalayan Yogi' In Stock Market Manipulation Case: Report

As per the report, the central investigation agency officials told the parliamentary panel that 150 requests for an investigation into various cases in eight states, that have also withdrawn the general consent to the premier investigation agency, are pending. These cases include matters related to bank fraud, cheating, forgery, and misappropriation of funds, the agency officials said.

CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal and other top officials of the agency deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, chaired by senior BJP leader Sushil Modi, on the subject of demand for grants for the financial year 2022-23.

States That Have Withdrawn General Consent For CBI Probe

Mizoram Maharashtra Punjab Rajasthan West Bengal Jharkhand Chhattisgarh Kerala Meghalaya

What Is General Consent For Probe And Why Is It Necessary?

The CBI’s functioning is governed by the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, and therefore it must mandatorily obtain the consent of the state government concerned before beginning to investigate a crime in a state.

The consent of the state government can be either case-specific or general. According to the report, to further queries on the issue, the officials informed the panel that the withdrawal of general consent is impacting its functioning.

They said that it has to seek consent from these states case by case and that the process takes a long time in many cases.