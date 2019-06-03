Srinagar: In a scathing attack on Home Minister Amit Shah, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti called his attempt to ‘quick fix’ Kashmir situation through ‘brute force’ as ridiculously naive.

Mehbooba said that Kashmir has always been looked at through the prism of security and redressal of this political problem needs the involvement of all stakeholders, including Pakistan.

Since 1947, Kashmir’s been looked through the prism of security by successive governments. It’s a political problem that needs a political redressal by involving all stakeholders inc Pak.Expecting a quick fix through brute force by newly appointed HM is ridiculously naive — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 3, 2019

On June 1, Amit Shah had met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and took stock of the law and order situation in Kashmir Valley.

Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah: I briefed him about the ground situation in the state, the development and the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/QM9mSEZfhn — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2019

Shah, during the poll campaign of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said that the Article 370, which gives special powers to Kashmir, will be scrapped if Narendra Modi is elected as the Prime Minister again.

Earlier, Mehbooba Mufti had also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for one of his interviews where he had said that his approach towards Kashmir is a ‘hitting touch’ to separatists and militants while a ‘healing touch’ to civilians.

“Wondering how returning mutilated bodies of militants to families, imposing a road ban twice a week, detaining and humiliating Kashmiris is healing,” she tweeted.