By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BREAKING NEWS: Mehbooba Mufti’s Car Meets With Accident In Anantnag, J&K; Check Details
BREAKING NEWS: Mehbooba Mufti's Car Meets With Accident In Anantnag, J&K; Check Details
New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Chief of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti’s car met with an accident while she was on her way to Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir today. The Former CM and her security officers have escaped unhurt, without any serious injuries. The update has been given by the PDP Media Cell.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.