Home

News

BREAKING NEWS: Mehbooba Mufti’s Car Meets With Accident In Anantnag, J&K; Check Details

BREAKING NEWS: Mehbooba Mufti’s Car Meets With Accident In Anantnag, J&K; Check Details

BREAKING NEWS: Mehbooba Mufti's Car Meets With Accident In Anantnag, J&K; Check Details

Mehbooba Mufti's Car Meets With Accident

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Chief of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti’s car met with an accident while she was on her way to Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir today. The Former CM and her security officers have escaped unhurt, without any serious injuries. The update has been given by the PDP Media Cell.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.