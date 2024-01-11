BREAKING NEWS: Mehbooba Mufti’s Car Meets With Accident In Anantnag, J&K; Check Details

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: January 11, 2024 4:00 PM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Chief of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti’s car met with an accident while she was on her way to Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir today. The Former CM and her security officers have escaped unhurt, without any serious injuries. The update has been given by the PDP Media Cell.

