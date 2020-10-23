New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday slammed former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti for saying that she will continue the fight to “bring back the flag of Jammu and Kashmir.” Also Read - They Have Failed on All Fronts, Now Asking Votes in The Name of Article 370: Mufti's Scathing Attack on PM Modi

The minister of state for personnel said that the so-called politicians of Kashmir sometimes tend to be more dangerous than apparently identified separatists. Criticising Mufti, the union minister further said, "Mehbooba Mufti claims to be a mainstream politician but she has reservations in carrying the tricolour. We've maintained for last several yrs that Kashmir's so-called politicians sometimes tend to be more dangerous than apparently identified separatists."

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar on Friday, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said that she won't raise any other flag (tricolour) until the state flag was allowed to be hoisted. "Our relationship with the flag of this country is not independent of this flag (Jammu and Kashmir's flag). When this flag comes in our hand, we will raise that flag too," said Mufti.