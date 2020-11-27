Srinagar: Soon after former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged being barred by the authorities from holding a press conference at her residence in Srinagar on Friday, the local police denied her allegations. Also Read - PDP's Waheed Parra Remanded to 15-Day NIA Custody for Alleged Connections with Hizbul Mujahideen

"PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti is not under house arrest and has been advised not to visit Pulwama due to security concerns," said Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet.

According to reports, a large number of policemen were deployed outside Mehbooba Mufti’s residence. The mediapersons were not allowed by the police to enter her residence for attending the press conference.

Earlier on Friday, Mehbooba Mufti had alleged that she was detained and stopped from visiting the residence of party leader Waheed Parra, who was arrested by the NIA on Wednesday.

Accusing the administration of bias, Mehbooba alleged that she was prevented from meeting Parra’s family on the pretext of security, while the BJP leaders and Union Ministers were allowed to travel across Kashmir.

“I have been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit Waheed Parra’s family in Pulwama.”

“BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case,” she wrote on Twitter.

She said her daughter Iltija Mufti, who also wanted to visit Parra’s home and meet with his family, has also been placed under house arrest.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested PDP leader Waheed Parra.

He has been arrested in connection with former Deputy Superintendent Davinder Singh and Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu case for supporting the proscribed terror outfit in a conspiracy case. Singh and Babu were arrested while travelling from Srinagar to Jammu in January this year.

(With inputs from agencies)