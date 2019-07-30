New Delhi: Soon after the triple talaq Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti raised question on the ‘need to pass the bill especially since the Supreme Court had already declared it illegal’.

“Fail to understand the need to pass the triple talaq bill especially since the Supreme Court had already declared it illegal. Undue interference seemingly to punish Muslims. Given the current state of the economy, should this really have been a priority?” Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was quick to respond to Mehbooba Mufti’s tweet. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Abdullah asked Mufti to check with her party members who voted on this bill.

“Mehbooba Mufti ji, you might want to check how your members voted on this bill before tweeting. I understand they abstained which helped the government with the numbers needed to pass the bill. You can’t help the government & then fail to understand need to pass, tweeted Omar Abdullah.

The contentious triple talaq Bill criminalising instant divorce in the Muslim community was passed by the Rajya Sabha with 99 members voting in favour and 84 against it. It was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.The ruling NDA, which lacks majority in the Upper House, was helped by the absence of some members of the opposition Congress, SP and BSP as well as six members of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and two MPs of YSR-Congress.

Once granted assent by the President, the practice of Muslim men instantly divorcing their wives by uttering ‘talaq’ thrice will become a criminal offence, punishable by jail term of up to three years.