New Delhi: Hours after the Jammu and Kashmir administration released three political leaders from detention with signing a bond, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday slammed the Central government, asking under what law is their release conditional as their detention was illegal itself. She said that the Central government with its rudderless approach is tying itself in knots.

“Reports say detainees released today were forced to sign bonds. Under what law is their release conditional as their detention was illegal itself? Many including Ms Mufti have categorically refused to sign these bonds. The govt with its rudderless approach is tying itself in knots,” she said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, she had also slammed the government over reports that normalcy is returning to Jammu and Kashmir. “What explains 9 lakh troops in Kashmir if everything’s normal’? They aren’t there because of an imminent attack from Pakistan but simply to quell protests. Army’s primary responsibility is to protect borders instead of being used to crush dissent,” she had said.

Saying that the BJP is using the Jawan card to get votes, she said Kashmiris are being treated as cannon fodder. “BJP uses the Jawan card and hijacks their sacrifices to get votes. But the truth is that if Kashmiris are treated as cannon fodder, troops have become pawns to contain unrest in the valley. The ruling party doesn’t care about jawans or Kashmiris. The sole concern is winning elections,” she had said in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir administration released three politicians who had been detained since August 5. The politicians who were released include Yawar Mir, Noor Mohammed and Shoiab Lone. They were released after signing a bond to maintain peace and good behaviour.

Earlier on September 21, the administration had released Imran Ansari of the People’s Conference and Syed Akhoon citing health concerns.

Worth mentioning here that more than a thousand people, including politicians, separatists, activists and lawyers, were put under house arrest after the Centre on August 5 removed Article 370. Some of the prominent leaders who were under house arrest include Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Apart from them, nearly 250 people were sent to the jails outside Jammu and Kashmir. Farooq Abdullah was put under the stringent Public Safety Act, while other politicians were mostly detained under different sections of the criminal procedure code.