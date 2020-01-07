New Delhi: Iltija Mufti, daughter of detained People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and granddaughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on Tuesday said she will seek a removal of the security cover on her family.

Accusing the security personnel of manhandling as she tried to visit her grandfather’s grave on his death anniversary, Iltija said that she suffered bruises on her arms and legs by the people who are supposed to protect her.

“Not only was I stopped but I was also manhandled by the security personnel who are supposedly posted for my protection. I have suffered bruises on my arms and legs,” she told news agency PTI.

“If the security is not withdrawn within a couple of days, I will move court,” she added.

Last week, Iltija Mufti had approached the J&K administration seeking permission to visit her grandfather grave at Bijbehara in Anantnag district, but instead, she was detained at her residence, she claimed.

“I have been detained at home and not allowed to move anywhere…I wanted to go to the mausoleum of my grandfather in connection with his fourth death anniversary on January 7. I had sent my personal security officer and driver to seek permission from the authorities, but it was denied,” she had said.

“Is it a crime for a granddaughter to visit her grandfather’s grave? Do they think I’m going to organise stone-pelting or protests there?” she had furthered.

The PDP chief’s daughter claimed that it was ironic that the Centre made such false statements about normalcy in Kashmir when she could not even go to her grandfather’s grave.

Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, along with several others were placed under house arrest on August 5 when the Centre scrapped Article 370 from the Indian Constitution, and they remain so even today. While the Centre promotes normalcy in the former state, it has also been reluctant to release the detained politicians and allow those from outside Kashmir to visit the Union Territory.