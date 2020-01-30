New Delhi: At a time when a gunman created havoc in Jamia area after opening fire at protesters outside the Jamia Milia Islamia University campus, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said the shooting incident at Jamia seems to have completed India’s transition from democracy to mobocracy.

“As we remember Gandhiji on the sombre occasion of his death anniversary, India’s transition from democracy to a mobocracy seems complete,” Mehbooba’s Twitter handle stated.

Mehbooba’s Twitter handle, which has been operating by her daughter Iltija Mufti further stated that some media channels are referring to culprit named Gopal as ‘shooter’. “Interesting that certain media channels are referring to culprit named Gopal as ‘shooter’. He’d be a certified terrorist only if his name was Ghazi or Ghazanfar,” she added.

Notably, Mehbooba’s Twitter handle is being used by her daughter Iltija Mufti since August 5 last year following detention of the former chief minister in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, a man named Rambhakt Gopal opened fire at a group of anti-CAA protesters in the university, injuring a student. He later started shouting ‘Yeh lo aazadi’ amid heavy police presence in the area.