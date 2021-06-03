Roseau [Dominica]: A magistrate court in Dominica rejected the bail application of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi on charges of his illegal entry into the country, for which he pleaded not guilty. Choksi was seen arriving at the court from China Friendship Hospital in a wheelchair. Also Read - Mehul Choksi Has To Be Deported to India: Dominica Government Tells High Court

His Vijay Aggarwal lawyer said Choksi should be granted bail on health grounds. He added that they will now move the upper court. Also Read - Mehul Choksi's Brother Met Dominica LoP, Promised to Donate For Polls: Report

During the hearing, Dominican judge Bernie Stephenson said that Indian fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi must answer the illegal entry charges into Dominica. Also Read - Mehul Choksi Went to Dominica on Trip With Girlfriend And Got Caught, Claims Antigua PM

A High Court earlier ruled that Choksi be brought before a local magistrate, reported Antigua News Room. Choksi was charged with illegal entry by Justice Bernie Stephenson in Dominica, he was never brought before the court.

The matter was brought before the court on Monday and after deliberations for just over 3 hours, the judge ruled that the application of habeas corpus be adjourned until 9 am Thursday (June 3), reported Antigua News Room.

Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are accused in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. Mehul Choksi fled the country was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in January 2018. He is involved in a legal battle to prevent his extradition to India.

Antigua police launched a manhunt for Mehul Choksi last month after his lawyer said that family members were worried as Mehul Choksi was missing. He was apprehended in Dominica and is in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the country.

(With ANI inputs)