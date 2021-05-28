New Delhi: Mehul Choksi, the Gitanjali group chairman, who is wanted in Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam was forced to get into a vessel from Antigua and he was taken to Dominica, his lawyer Vijay Agarwal claimed. Agarwal also alleged that Choksi may have been ‘tortured’ as there are marks on his body of the force. Also Read - Govt Exploring Options to Bring Mehul Choksi From Dominica to India

“Lawyers for Antigua and Dominica have been trying to have legal interview with Choksi as per his constitutional rights in Dominica but they were denied any access to him. After great effort, they have been able to speak to him for two minutes. Choksi has narrated his horrifying experience which is an eye-opener and vindicates my stand that he would not have gone from Antigua voluntarily. Choksi has said that he was forced to get into a vessel from Jolly Harbor in Antigua and he was taken to Dominica”, the fugitive diamantaire’s lawyer told reporters.

Agarwal also said that legal team has filed habeas corpus petition in Dominica for Choksi and have also highlighted deprivation of access to him and deprivation of constitutional rights to legal assistance. He called the entire episode of his mysterious disappearance and detention in Dominica “fishy”.

His remarks came after Choksi, who is wanted by the CBI and the ED in connection with the over Rs 13,500 crore PNB loan fraud case, has reportedly been taken into custody in Dominica. Yesterday, the Dominica government confirmed his presence on its soil saying he has been “detained” for illegal entry.

Notably, Choksi was reported missing on Sunday from Antigua and Barbuda, where he had taken citizenship, sparking a manhunt for the fugitive businessman.

(With agency inputs)