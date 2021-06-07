New Delhi: Amid claims of abduction in neighbouring Dominica, the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda has started investigations into the case of absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi on a complaint filed by his lawyers, Prime Minister Gaston Browne told a local media outlet on Sunday. The complaint was taken into serious consideration when Choksi’s lawyers gave the names of people involved in the alleged abduction to the police commissioner, the Antigua News Room reported. Also Read - Did Not Evade, Left India to Seek Medical Treatment in US: Choksi Tells Dominica High Court

The Antigua and Barbuda prime minister also said that if the claims are true, then it is a serious matter. Police are taking the complaint seriously, he said. Also Read - Mehul Choksi Has To Be Deported to India: Dominica Government Tells High Court

“Choksi has filed a complaint with the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda to the extent that he was abducted. He made a formal claim through his attorneys that he was abducted from Antigua and taken to Dominica so it is a report that police are taking seriously and they are currently investigating the abduction,” Browne said. Also Read - Mehul Choksi's Brother Met Dominica LoP, Promised to Donate For Polls: Report

Another report in the Associates Times poked holes in the theory of Dominica opposition leader Lennox Linton, who had reportedly claimed that Choksi was brought to Dominica in the Yacht Calliope of Arne around 10 pm on May 23.

Choksi’s family had claimed that he was in Antigua till 5 pm on May 23 which makes it impossible to cover a 120-mile distance in four to five hours, which approximately takes about 12-13 hours. This contradicts the report that said that according to the Customs document, the boat had left Antigua at 10 am, indicating that Choksi did not travel by boat which Linton is claiming.

The report further quoted unnamed doctors of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital, where Choksi is admitted, that a nail injury cited by his lawyers is an old one while other bruises could be new and could have been caused by even a “slight push”.

Choksi had mysteriously gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen. He was detained in the neighbouring island country, Dominica, for illegal entry after a possible romantic escapade with his rumoured girlfriend.

His lawyers alleged that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua by policemen looking Antiguan and Indian and brought to Dominica on a boat.

Choksi was brought before a Roseau magistrate, on the orders of the Dominica high court, to answer charges of illegal entry where he pleaded not guilty but was denied bail. The eight-member team of CBI, ED and MEA returned to India after a Dominican High Court adjourned the hearing in Mehul Choksi’s case on June 3. The next hearing has been adjourned in the matter to June 14.

PNB Fraud Case

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi had fled India in the first week of January 2018 weeks before Rs 13,500 crore scam in Punjab National Bank (PNB) rocked the Indian banking industry.

The duo allegedly bribed the officials of the state-run bank to get Letters of Undertaking (LoU) on the basis of which they availed from overseas banks which remained unpaid.

The allegedly corrupt officials did not enter these LoUs in the core banking software of PNB, thus evading any scrutiny. The non-payment of these LoUs or bank guarantees worth Rs 13,500 crore resulted in default and became a liability on the bank.

Modi escaped to Europe and was finally held in London where he is contesting his extradition to India while Choksi took citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 where he had been staying since his escape from Delhi.

With PTI inputs