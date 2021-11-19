New Delhi: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has moved the Bombay High Court seeking abeyance of the proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before a Mumbai court seeking to declare him as a fugitive economic offender. Choksi is an accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case worth Rs. 14,500 crore.Also Read - CBI arrests 2 PNB officials, searches Brady Road branch

According to a report by Bar and Bench, Choksi has claimed that he was granted medical bail by the Eastern Carribean Supreme Court so that he could travel to Antigua and Barbuda for treatment and, hence, it could not be said he was refusing to come back to India.

Choksi was granted bail by Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in July 2021 to travel to Antigua and Barbuda to receive treatment for his neurological ailments.

In his application, moved by advocates Vijay Aggarwal and Ayush Jindal, Choksi said that he had been permitted to be treated in Antigua and Barbuda and only after he is certified to be fit and capable for travel, would he be required to return to Dominica to face charges against him.

Choksi further stated in the application that he could not be declared as ‘fugitive accused’ as he had not left the country to avoid any criminal prosecution but left much before the registration of any FIRs against him.

Mehul Choksi (62) was arrested in the Caribbean nation of Dominica earlier this year on charges of illegal entry. Wanted by Indian agencies in connection with the multi-crore PNB scam, Choksi had been living in Antigua since 2018.

Two matters concerning him are being heard by the Dominican High Court. The first matter pertains to his bail application, while the other is an application for leave to file for judicial review. Legal proceedings against him in the illegal entry case and judicial review application stand adjourned until Choksi is certified fit for travel.