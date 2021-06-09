New Delhi: Barbara Jarabica, alleged to have been involved in the abduction of Mehul Choksi, has dismissed the charges, clarifying she was just a “friend” of the fugitive diamantaire. In an interview to news agency ANI, Jarabica said, “No one contacted me. There was no sign of abduction & I said in other interviews, for people who know Jolly Harbour area, it’s impossible to kidnap anyone there, in the safest place, family area.” Also Read - Mehul Choksi's Lawyers Name His Alleged Abductors, Says Antigua PM; Probe on

Jarabica who is also rumoured to be Choksi’s girlfriend said he was just a “friend”. Barbara said she met him in August last year when he introduced himself as “Raj”. Giving further details, she said that Choksi would keep texting her but she replied to his texts once a month. Their conversations revolved around doing business together, she added.

“I know him (Mehul Choksi) since last Aug & met with him in Jolly Harbour when I rented Airbnb accommodation near where he also lives. He introduced himself as Raj. B/w Aug to April he was always texting me but b/w Aug to April, I replied to him once a month.

“Then closer to date, like April-May this year we had weekly conversations, we conversed about opportunities to do business together. When I was on the island in April-May then we had daily conversations.

“I’d like to clarify, I made this clear in a few interviews that I was not his girlfriend & he’s not my sugar daddy or anything like that. I’ve my own income & business. I don’t need his cash or support, hotel booking, fake jewellery or anything like that.

Barbara Jarabica highlighted Choksi never used the word “escape”, seeming to be unaware of his background and the fraud he had committed in India.

“He (Mehul Choksi) never used a word like escape. But he did ask me twice if I have ever been to Cuba. He also told me that next time we may meet in Cuba. He never explained his escaping plan but I’m certain, I don’t think that Dominica was his final destination.

“But if you ask my opinion, I can be more and more certain that Cuba could have been his (Mehul Choksi) final destination & somehow he wanted to stop by in Dominica maybe.

“I’m European, I live in Europe & I’m not following Indian news. I’m also not following list of fraudsters so I haven’t been aware of his real name & background until last week & I believe most people in Antigua…I don’t think anyone knew his name or background.

“I saw all these pictures, I can see how he looked before and I think he lost a lot of weight and he looks very different. I don’t think someone is walking in Caribbean on a holiday and he would spot out that he is Mehul Choksi that I read in Indian news.”

What Choksi has alleged?

Choksi has alleged that Jarabica who had developed “friendly terms with him” over the past year was an “integral part” of his abduction purportedly orchestrated by musclemen claiming to be Antiguan Police and mercenaries looking like Indians. The diamantaire claimed she used to reside opposite his residential complex in Jolly Harbour, before moving to Coco Bay Hotel, and had developed friendly terms with his staff and even accompanied him on walks regularly.

Choksi alleged that when he went to her house she asked him to wait inside as she would finish her wine before going out.

While he was waiting, 8-10 musclemen claiming to be Antiguan Policemen barged in and beat him to a pulp, took his wallet, Rolex watch, mobile phone, and tased him before handcuffing, gagging and blindfolding him, the businessman claimed.

He alleged that they bundled him on a wheelchair in a comatose state and took him through the backside of Jarabica’s residence on a small watercraft.

About the case

The fugitive diamantaire, who has been in Dominica for around two weeks, is facing legal proceedings. Choksi had gone missing from Antigua on May 23 and was caught in Dominica. He was charged with illegal entry by the police in Dominica after he allegedly escaped from Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to evade extradition to India.

The 62-year-old fugitive is wanted in India in connection with a Rs 13,500-crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB).