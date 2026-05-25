Home

News

Mekedatu dam row: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay calls for legal measures over Cauvery River dispute after Karnataka govts proposal

Mekedatu dam row: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay calls for legal measures over Cauvery River dispute after Karnataka govt’s proposal

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay conducted detailed consultations with Cauvery legal experts on the proposed groundbreaking ceremony by the Karnataka for the construction of Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery River.

Mekedatu dam row: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay calls for legal measures over Cauvery River dispute after Karnataka govt's proposal | Image: ANI

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday held a meeting with Cauvery water and legal experts over the Karnataka government’s proposed groundbreaking ceremony for the Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery River. The crucial meeting was held to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights and safeguard the welfare of the state’s farmers. After reviewing the Supreme Court judgment and legal advice, CM Vijay instructed officials to take necessary legal action.

Also Read: Good news for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay as three AIADMK MLAs resign, join TVK

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Keralam and Puducherry have a long-standing dispute over the Cauvery River water, with the proposed Mekedatu dam being a new chapter in the conflict between the two bordering states.

At the meeting, it was stated that since the proposed Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery River is against the Supreme Court verdict, the Tamil Nadu Government had filed petitions in the Supreme Court opposing the project on November 30, 2028 and June 7, 2022.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

It was further informed that, during the hearing of this case related to the Mekedatu dam on November 13, 2025, the Supreme Court had not granted any permission for the Mekedatu dam project and had stated that the project was still at a preliminary stage.

The court also observed that only the expert body, namely the Central Water Commission, could determine whether the project falls within the ambit of the previous judgment of the apex court, and accordingly ordered closure of the cases.

Challenging the judgment, the Tamil Nadu Government filed a review petition on December 11, 2025. The review petition had undergone in-chamber consideration before the Supreme Court during the previous regime, with the judgment reserved, and has now been dismissed by the top court, the press release stated.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu horror: 10-year-old girl out to get groceries, abducted, killed; CM Vijay reacts to heinous crime

The meeting comes after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mekedatu project will be submitted to the Centre soon, and the groundbreaking ceremony will be held after obtaining Union government approval.

“The DPR for the Mekedatu project has been prepared, and a project office has been opened. We are identifying alternate land to compensate for the forest area that will be submerged. The DPR will be submitted to the Centre shortly. Once the Centre grants approval, we will perform the bhoomi puja for the project,” Shivakumar said.

On the Cauvery issue, he Tamil Nadu CM stated that there is a clear order by the Top Court to release 177 TMC of water to the state and discussions will be held in the coming days to find a solution over the issue.

“The Supreme Court has ruled that Tamil Nadu has no right to object to the Mekedatu project and that the Central Water Commission must take a decision on it.” He said.

(With ANI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.