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Membership fee of Rs 20 lakh and 37-year waiting list at 113-year-old Gymkhana Club; who owns and manages this elite place?

Membership fee of Rs 20 lakh and 37-year waiting list at 113-year-old Gymkhana Club; who owns and manages this elite place?

The Delhi Gymkhana Club was constructed in 1913 during the British Raj. It was originally named the Imperial Club. Gaining entry into this club is extremely difficult.

(Images: delhigymkhana.org.in)

New Delhi: The Central Government has taken a major decision regarding the historic Delhi Gymkhana Club, located in Lutyens’ Delhi. The government has issued an order directing the club to vacate its premises by June 5. This order was issued by the Central Government’s Land and Development Office (L&DO). The rationale cited is that the club’s 27.3-acre land is required to strengthen defense infrastructure; consequently, the President has terminated the lease. Amidst this controversy, let us understand who manages the Gymkhana Club and how much a membership to the Gymkhana Club costs.

Who Built the Gymkhana Club?

The Delhi Gymkhana Club was constructed in 1913 during the British Raj. It was originally named the ‘Imperial Club.’ Gaining entry into this club is extremely difficult. With a membership base of approximately 1,200 individuals, securing admission is a rare feat. Each year, membership is granted to only 100 new applicants. Prospective members face a waiting period of 35 to 37 years to obtain membership in this club. The club’s total membership capacity stands at 14,000, yet over 3,000 applications remain on the waiting list. People pay hefty fees to acquire membership in this exclusive club. Now, however, the club finds itself in deep trouble.

Who Was Gymkhana Club’s First President?

The first President of the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club was Spencer Harcourt Butler, who served as the first Governor of the then United Provinces of Agra and Oudh. The club’s design was conceptualised by Robert Tor Russell. Russell was also the architect behind several of Delhi’s iconic landmarks, including the Western and Eastern Courts, Teen Murti Bhavan, and Safdarjung Airport. It was at this very club that a tennis match between India and Germany took place in 1966. Furthermore, the wedding of renowned actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu took place at these premises.

Who Manages the Gymkhana Club?

The administration and management of the Delhi Gymkhana Club are currently overseen by Delhi Gymkhana Club Limited. The Managing Committee comprises senior bureaucrats and distinguished individuals. The members of this committee are elected, for which an election is held specifically for the committee.

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How Much Does Membership At The Gymkhana Club Cost?

The story behind the Gymkhana Club’s membership is quite unique. For membership in this high-profile club, a “40-40-20” quota system used to be in effect: 40 percent was reserved for civil servants (i.e., bureaucrats), 40 percent for defense personnel, and the remaining 20 percent for the general public—specifically for distinguished or, one might say, influential individuals. The sheer craze for membership at this club can be gauged from the fact that there was a waiting list spanning 37 years. In terms of fees, corporate membership costs between Rs 15 lakhs and Rs 20 lakhs; for non-government individuals, it ranges from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs; and for those in the government category, the fee is between Rs 1.5 lakhs and Rs 2 lakhs.

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