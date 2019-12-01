New Delhi: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday attended the ‘Gita Mahotsav Programme’ in Delhi and condemned the gruesome rape and murder of the Hyderabad veterinary doctor, saying men need to be educated on how to treat women as everything can’t be left to the administration to handle.

“The government has made laws, it has to be implemented properly. Not everything can be left on administration. Men need to be educated on how to treat women,” he said.

#WATCH RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat at ‘Gita Mahotsav Programme’ in Delhi: Government has made the laws, it has to be implemented properly. Not everything can be left on administration. Men need to be educated on how to treat women. pic.twitter.com/CPcymkPRMF — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

He said that it is pertinent to respect women and the feeling of respect comes from the family. “The eye with which you see women should be pure. While the surrounding is not congenial to inculcate morality, discipline and self-control are a must in the family,” he added.

He also said that men, who engage in abuse of women, have mothers and sisters of their own at home. Honouring women should start from their home itself, he added.

The statement from the RRS leader comes days after the burnt body of the veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in the Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district.

Speaking during the occasion, Union Minister Smriti Irani also asked people to respect women. “People who have understood Gita even only a bit, they know that protecting women is their priority,” she added.

In the wake of the incident, locals in Telangana held a protest demanding the arrest of the accused and threw slippers on the police personnel. Apart from Telangana, a number of protests are being held across the country demanding strong punishment for the accused in the case.

As per updates, the four accused have been identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu.

Meanwhile, a team from the National Commission for Women along with Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy also met the family of the victim.