Menstrual And Maternity Leaves To Be Allowed In All Kerala Government Run Universities

According to Kerala Higher Education official order, attendance limit of girl students will ow be fixed at 73 per cent including maternity leaves.

Kerala: Taking cue from the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), all government run universities will now grant menstrual and maternity leaves for female students. In a recent announcement made by the government on Thursday evening, maternity leaves of maximum 60 days shall be allowed to all female students above the age of 18.

As per the rules, a college student needs 75 per cent attendance to appear for the semester exam. Now minister R Bindu has asked universities to make amendments to the law to incorporate menstrual leave and set the minimum attendance requirement to 73 per cent for female students.

Once again, Kerala sets a model for the nation. Menstrual and maternity leaves will be granted to female students of all institutions under our Department of Higher Education, reaffirming LDF Government’s commitment to realising a gender just society.@unwomenchief @UN_Women — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) January 19, 2023

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said although menstruation was a normal biological process, it creates a lot of mental stress and physical discomfort in women. Therefore, the government has decided to give a relaxation of two per cent to female students in the attendance requirement, he said in his Facebook

CUSAT had taken the decision following a representation made by the SFI-led students’ union of the university. Considering the long-pending demand of the students, the varsity, on January 11, had sanctioned an additional two per cent condonation of shortage of attendance to female students, in each semester.

