Menstrual Hygiene Day 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta renews commitment to dignity, hygiene for girls

Marking Menstrual Hygiene Day 2026, Rekha Gupta unveiled several measures focused on menstrual health awareness and better sanitation in schools. Here are some steps that the Delhi government will be taking for young girls

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. File Image/PTI

Rekha Gupta on Thursday said the Delhi government remains committed to promoting dignity, hygiene and improved health for girls. She also highlighted the administration’s efforts to encourage open conversations around menstruation and improve sanitation standards.

The Delhi government’s major initiatives include involving ASHA and Anganwadi workers to raise awareness and promote sensitivity around menstrual health among both boys and girls. Additionally, 1,000 new toilet blocks have been set up across the city to provide clean school washrooms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rekha Gupta (@officialrekhagupta)

According to the government, medical rooms and special “menstruation corners” will be set up in every Delhi school. Schools will also be supplied with sanitary napkins, underwear and other basic necessities, and the process of installing vending machines for sanitary pads in washrooms will be fast-tracked.

When is menstrual hygiene day?

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2026 is a global awareness day observed every year on May 28. It is a global reminder that periods are a normal part of health and should never be surrounded by shame, silence, or neglect.

Period health goes beyond simply using sanitary products. It includes being aware of your cycle, noticing unusual changes, following safe hygiene practices, and recognising when it’s time to get checked by a doctor.

What is the theme of the menstrual hygiene day 2026?

The official Menstrual Hygiene Day movement now focuses on the long-term mission: Together for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld. This means creating a world where menstruation is accepted as a normal part of life, period stigma and taboos are removed, everyone has access to menstrual education, safe and affordable period products are available and menstrual health services are accessible to everyone.

What are some healthy menstrual hygiene practices?

Here are some tips you need to keep in mind that will help you to manage your cycle safely.