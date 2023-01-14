Home

Cochin University To Allow 2 Per Cent Menstrual Leaves For All Female Students

In a first, Kerala University will allow its female students to take menstrual leaves.

Cochin: In a first, the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has taken an initiative wherein it it will now allow female students to avail special 2 per cent menstrual leaves. The Kerala university will let students take “menstruation benefit” in the form of additional condonation of shortage of attendance. These leaves can be availed in every semester as per the university and was a ong-pending demand of the students.

An autonomous university, CUSAT has over 8000 students in various streams and more than half of them are girls. CUSAT students need 75 per cent attendance in each semester to appear for the exams. But, through the new order, female students will get a relaxation of two per cent in this and their eligible attendance is lowered to 73 per cent in each semester

“Having considered the requests for menstruation benefits to female students, the Vice-Chancellor has ordered to sanction an additional 2% of condonation of shortage of attendance to female students, in each semester, subject to reporting to the Academic Council,” a university order dated Janaury 11 said.

2 Per Cent Menstrual Leaves For Female Students In CUSAT

When contacted, a CUSAT official said the condonation would be different for each student as it would depend on her attendance. “It will be different for each student. Each female student can claim two percent of their total attendance as menstrual benefit. That’s why the exact number of leave is not mentioned in the order,” the official told PTI.

The order would be applicable to female students of all streams including those pursuing PhD in the university and is expected to be implemented with immediate effect, the official added.

The order would be submitted before the academic council for procedural approval and is expected to be implemented soon after getting its nod.