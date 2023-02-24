Home

News

India

Menstrual Pain Leave: SC Refuses To Entertain PIL, Says ‘May Become Obstacle In Hiring’

Menstrual Pain Leave: SC Refuses To Entertain PIL, Says ‘May Become Obstacle In Hiring’

The bench asked advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi, petitioner, to approach the Ministry of Women and Child Development with his plea. "This is a policy matter, so we are not dealing with it," said the bench.

Menstrual Pain Leave: SC Refuses To Entertain PIL, Says 'May Become Obstacle In Hiring'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking menstrual leave for female students and working women across India stating that the matter fell within the domain of policy. The petition filed by Advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha, and Justice JB Pardiwala.

The bench observed that if the employers are compelled to grant menstrual leave, it may become an impediment in the hiring of women employees.

You may like to read

The bench asked advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi, petitioner, to approach the Ministry of Women and Child Development with his plea. “This is a policy matter, so we are not dealing with it,” said the bench.

Menstrual Pain Leave Plea Filed By Advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi

Few states provided menstrual pain leaves and ancillary benefits, women in their counterpart states are still bereft of any such benefits. It is accordingly a violation of Article 14 of the Constitution inasmuch as the Maternity Benefit Act differentiates women in the name of federalism and state policies.” The plea contended that Bihar introduced menstrual Leave for women employees in 1992, however menstrual periods have been largely disregarded by society, government, and other stakeholders, but some organisations and states have taken notice of it. The plea pointed out there are several companies, especially startups, in India which are offering period leave, even without any legal obligation. It specifically mentioned companies such as Ivipanan, Zomato, Byju’s, Swiggy, Mathrubhumi, Magzter, Industry, ARC, FlyMyBiz, and Gozoop, which provide paid period leaves.

It further added that despite the fact that women suffer from similar physiological and health during their menstrual cycles, they are being treated differently in different states of India.The plea cited that the UK, Wales, China, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea, Spain, and Zambia, are already providing menstrual pain leave in one form or another. It further added that the Clinical Evidence Handbook pointed out 20 per cent of women suffered from symptoms like cramps, nausea, etc., that are debilitating enough to hamper daily activities. The plea said according to research by the University College London, the pain a female experiences while menstruating is equivalent to the pain a person experiences during a heart attack. The petition further said that according to online research, only Meghalaya had issued a notification in 2014 for the appointment of such officers and that Bihar was the only State in India that provided special menstrual pain leave as part of a 1992 policy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.