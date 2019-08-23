Mumbai: In a major security breach on Thursday, a man scaled a wall of the Mumbai airport and walked up to a SpiceJet plane on the runway that was readying for take-off. The man was later detained by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

A Mumbai Police official confirmed that the person identified as Kamran Shaikh was mentally ill, and ruled out any security threat.

“The pilots of the SpiceJet plane showed presence of mind and immediately shut down the engines to avert any accident when they saw the man walking up the plane that was standing on runway 27,” said the DGCA official in New Delhi.

At the time of the incident, the SpiceJet plane SG634 was readying to take off for Bengaluru.

“SpiceJet aircraft SG634 (operating on Mumbai- Bengaluru route) was holding on taxiway N1 reported the presence of a man on runway 27. He was picked up from the runway by CISF,” said a Mumbai airport spokesperson.

The initial probe has revealed that the person is of unsound mind and it was his dream to see an aircraft from close vicinity. However, nothing suspicious was found in the incident,” said the police official.

Further, the person had all the “documents” to show he was “mentally unsound”.

No action will be initiated against him.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will further probe the incident.