Mercedes, BMW, Audi: Demand For Luxury Cars Skyrocket For G20 Summit, Rent Goes Up To Rs 1 Lakh Per Day

For the G20 Summit, Mercedes Maybach is in high demand among all luxury cars, and rental prices are likely to go up to Rs 1 lakh for a day.

For all foreign delegates, over 3,500 hotel rooms have been booked across hotels in Delhi and Gurugram. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: With just nine days left for the mega G20 Summit to start in the national capital, the demand for luxury cars have increased in the city for transport purpose. The rental rates of luxury cars have gone up to Rs 1 lakh per day due to high demand as world leaders with their delegations are all set to arrive in the city in the second week of September for the summit.

Among all luxury cars, Mercedes Maybach is in high demand and rental prices can go up to Rs 1 lakh for a day, according to a report by India Today. One of the fleet service owners, who is supposed to provide luxury cars for the foreign delegates, said luxury cars like Mercedes, BMW and Audi are in high demand for the G20 summit.

He said that the Mercedes Maybach cars are rented for eight hours per day at a cost of Rs 60,000 and if it is hired the entire day, the charge is around Rs 1 lakh.

He added that the drivers have also been trained and sensitised about hosting G20 delegations and they can speak both Hindi and English.

Delhi to Host World Leaders For G20 Summit

Known as the intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies, G20 Summit is expected to be one of the largest gatherings of world leaders in India. The group comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

The member countries represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

Massive Preparations Underway For G20 Summit

For all foreign delegates, over 3,500 hotel rooms have been booked across hotels in Delhi and Gurugram and at least 160 flights have been cancelled during the event that will be held from September 8-10.

LG Saxena Reviews Beautification Works

In the meantime, Lt. Governor VK Saxena has undertaken 54 visits to review the repair, restoration, and beautification works in the city for the G20 Summit. He began the task by bringing together various departments/agencies for seamless coordination between them, which was essential for this major event, especially in light of the multiplicity of authorities that exist in Delhi.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD), Indian Air Force (IAF), and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) are working as a team under the leadership, guidance, and instruction of the Lt. Governor, who has been holding meetings with these stakeholders at regular intervals.

Altogether, 61 roads—36 in New Delhi, 5 in South-East, 6 in South, 5 in Central, 3 in Shahdara, 2 in South-West and 4 in East District had been identified for revamp and beautification. Similarly, 23 hotels—17 in New Delhi, 3 in South-East and 1 each in South, Shahdara, and South-West districts—have been identified for housing delegates.

