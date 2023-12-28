Merchant Navy Sailor From Dehradun Goes ‘Missing’ While Voyage To Turkey, Family Suspects Foul Play

Ankit messaged his wife Pinky and brother Nishant, saying that "things were not alright" and that if something happened to him, it should be considered "the work of a crew member".

New Delhi: Ankit Saklani, a merchant navy sailor from Dehradun, has been missing for 10 days while sailing on the Russia to Turkey route. On December 18, the ship’s staff conveyed to his family that Ankit “killed himself by jumping into the sea”, but his family believes he might have been “kidnapped or murdered”. His wife, Pinky, told ANI that her husband working with a Mumbai-based firm, Elvis Ship Management, joined the company on December 1 and has been missing since December 18. She said that Ankit, 10 days after joining, started sending her ‘weird messages’ and he wanted to return.

On December 11, Ankit messaged his wife Pinky and brother Nishant, saying that “things were not alright” and that if something happened to him, it should be considered “the work of a crew member”. Six days later, the ship’s captain informed the family that Ankit had taken his own life.

“My husband joined on December 1. He has more than 15 years of sailing experience. He contacted Elvis Ship company for the first time and joined them. Their ship was scheduled to reach a port in Turkey on December 18, but prior to that my husband started sending me ‘weird messages’. The 10 days from the date of joining were normal, but later he started messaging me that he was upset and wanted to return. On December 11 he messaged me saying that if something happens to him then the company would be responsible for it,” Pinky Saklani told ANI.

She said, “Regarding this, I contacted the Mumbai-based firm. The two agents of the company — one Dinesh Jaiswal and a woman — who recruited him informed me that the ship is currently en route and therefore, signoff of my husband could be done only after the ship reaches Turkey port on December 18.”

#WATCH | Dehradun, Uttarakhand: On a Merchant Navy Sailor Ankit Saklani missing for 8 days, his wife Pinky Saklani says, “My husband joined this ship on December 1. He has been sailing for 15-16 years…He came into contact with LV Ship Management for the first time…He has been… pic.twitter.com/xfkkk0qAGL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2023

“The company is distancing itself and calling it a suicide. The incident happened at 11 am and they informed me at 5 am on the day when the ship was about to reach the port and my husband was about to get a signoff. Something is suspected. For two to three days the company said that a search operation was going on, but now they have also stopped replying to our messages,” the wife of the missing merchant navy sailor added. Ankit Saklani is a Dehradun resident and has a four-year-old daughter. Moreover, the family has also shot off a letter to the Turkey Embassy over the incident.

Meanwhile, Ankit’s brother, suspecting foul play, has written a letter to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami demanding a probe into the matter. Pinky has alleged that the firm is painting the incident as a suicide and that they have stopped responding to the family.

